Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr., who leads the nation with 8.8 assists per game, was carried off the court in the first half of his team's matchup at Xavier on Monday after he injured his left knee.

"He's still being evaluated, and his status is to be determined," Creighton sports information director Rob Anderson said.

Earlier in the first half, Watson was helped off the floor after he collided with a Xavier player. Creighton's training staff iced his left knee, and the senior returned to the game.

Shortly thereafter, Watson landed awkwardly on a layup attempt. He screamed and clutched his left knee before being carried off the court for the second time.

Watson, who transferred to Creighton after his sophomore season at Boston, has averaged 13.4 points per game and connected on 48 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.

The point guard is the catalyst of a Bluejays squad competing for the Big East title.