LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville guard Quentin Snider will miss two to three weeks with an injured hip, leaving the No. 12 Cardinals without their assists leader and No. 2 scorer.

The school said Snider won't need surgery and should heal with rest.

Snider strained a hip flexor early in the second half Saturday in a win over Duke. The junior stayed in the game and finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Louisville guard Quentin Snider is expected to be out a minimum of two weeks after straining a hip flexor early in the second half Saturday in a win over Duke. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Snider is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 assists per game.

The Cardinals (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) host Clemson on Thursday night before visiting No. 10 Florida State on Saturday.