Ole Miss senior guard Rasheed Brooks collapsed during a timeout in Tuesday's game against Tennessee. Brooks was taken to the hospital after suffering a seizure and is listed in stable condition. (0:26)

Ole Miss senior Rasheed Brooks was taken to a local hospital after he collapsed shortly after halftime of his team's 80-69 win over Tennessee on Tuesday night in Oxford, Mississippi, according to a school spokesman.

"Rasheed Brooks was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital after suffering a seizure," Ole Miss spokesman Daniel Snowden said in a statement. "He is in stable condition and undergoing further testing."

A university spokesman told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that Brooks is alert.

Snowden said he "couldn't comment" about Brooks' medical history when asked if Brooks had a history of seizures.

A 6-foot-5 junior college transfer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, Brooks collapsed in front of his team's bench during a timeout near the 17:21 mark of the second half. The team's medical staff rushed to his aid before he was carried off the court on a stretcher.

Brooks is averaging 8.4 points per game and connecting on 36 percent of his 3-point attempts.