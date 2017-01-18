Ole Miss senior Rasheed Brooks was taken to a local hospital after he collapsed shortly after halftime of his team's 80-69 win over Tennessee on Tuesday night in Oxford, Mississippi, according to a school spokesman.
"Rasheed Brooks was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital after suffering a seizure," Ole Miss spokesman Daniel Snowden said in a statement. "He is in stable condition and undergoing further testing."
A university spokesman told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that Brooks is alert.
Snowden said he "couldn't comment" about Brooks' medical history when asked if Brooks had a history of seizures.
A 6-foot-5 junior college transfer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, Brooks collapsed in front of his team's bench during a timeout near the 17:21 mark of the second half. The team's medical staff rushed to his aid before he was carried off the court on a stretcher.
Brooks is averaging 8.4 points per game and connecting on 36 percent of his 3-point attempts.