The status of Arizona sophomore guard Allonzo Trier, who has yet to play this season, remains in limbo after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug during the preseason, multiple sources told ESPN.

According to a source, the NCAA performed a random drug test on Trier in September, and the school was informed in early October that he had failed it.

Trier was suspended but appealed the decision. He won the appeal, but the NCAA prohibited him from playing until the drug was completely out of his system, according to sources. He has been allowed to practice and travel with the team.

Allonzo Trier averaged 14.8 points per game as a freshman for Arizona last season. Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire

Trier has been tested since September, and while the level of the drug in his system has decreased, it has remained there as of the last test, which was taken within the past two weeks.

Trier, who is 6-foot-5, averaged 14.8 points last season and was slated to be coach Sean Miller's top scorer in 2016-17. Without him, No. 14 Arizona is 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12.

Trier could return this season if the drug clears his system, but Arizona has just 13 games remaining in the regular season.

He would make a huge difference for a Wildcats team decimated by injuries and in need of a go-to wing scorer.

Ray Smith tore his ACL for the third time during the preseason, point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright recently returned after missing six games with an ankle injury, and Lipscomb transfer Talbott Denny is out for the season with a knee injury. One of Miller's top recruits, Terrence Ferguson, elected to play professionally in Australia instead of college.

Information from ESPN's Andy Katz was used in this report.