Ole Miss senior Rasheed Brooks was released from the hospital Thursday night, two days after suffering an in-game seizure, coach Andy Kennedy told ESPN's Andy Katz.

Kennedy said the doctors ran numerous tests on Brooks and that the team would bring him back to action slowly.

Brooks collapsed during a timeout against visiting Tennessee.

The incident happened with Tennessee leading 44-39 at the 17:21 mark in the second half. Brooks fell to the floor during a timeout and was immediately tended to by medical personnel. He was then taken off the court on a stretcher.

Brooks had three rebounds but no points at the time of the incident.

"It was a frightening moment for all of us and our prayers are with him. I turned my back and felt him fall against me, but I thought it was cramps," Kennedy said after the game. "We were emotionally devastated to see Rasheed suffering and it was hard for our players to go back out there."