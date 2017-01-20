BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana forward OG Anunoby is out indefinitely with an injured right knee.

Coach Tom Crean said on Twitter that Anunoby continues to go through medical evaluations.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound sophomore was injured late in the first half of the Hoosiers' victory at Penn State on Wednesday while battling for an offensive rebound. He was helped to the locker room and did not return.

Anunoby is averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds and is tied for 10th in the Big Ten with 1.3 steals per game. He has been one of the Hoosiers' top defenders.

Some thought Anunoby might declare for the NBA draft after last season but instead he returned to school.

Indiana (13-6, 3-3) hosts Michigan State (12-7, 4-2) on Saturday.