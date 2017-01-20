Ohio forward Antonio Campbell, last season's Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, will miss the rest of the season with a broken bone in his right foot.

"We feel awful for Tony," head coach Saul Phillips said in a statement. "Sick to our stomach. We wish him nothing but a speedy and full recovery. We are proud of all that he's accomplished while wearing a Bobcat uniform and thank him for his many contributions to our program."

Campbell, a 6-foot-9 senior, ends his career in the top 10 in program history in rebounds, blocks and shooting percentage.

He was averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks this season, racking up six double-doubles already. Last season, Campbell put up 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

Ohio (11-5, 3-2 MAC) plays at Northern Illinois on Saturday.