Oregon star Dillon Brooks is doubtful to return in the second half of his team's matchup against Cal on Thursday after suffering a lower left leg injury, the school announced.

Brooks appeared to collide with a teammate late in the first half. At the start of the second half, Brooks had remained in the locker room.

Brooks missed three games earlier this season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. The injury forced Brooks to miss the team's offseason trip to Spain.

Brooks, who led Oregon to the Elite Eight last year, is averaging 13.6 PPG.