Indiana sophomore forward OG Anunoby will miss the remainder of the season, according to a statement released by the team on Friday.

"It has been determined that OG Anunoby will undergo surgery on his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season. He is expected to make a complete recovery," the statement read.

Indiana sophomore forward OG Anunoby will have surgery on his right knee and miss the rest of the season, the school announced on Friday. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Anunoby suffered the injury in Indiana's win over Penn State on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 forward missed time earlier this season with a sprained ankle. He was averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Whether this ends Anunoby's Indiana career remains to be seen. He ranks No. 13 on Chad Ford's latest Big Board, although this injury will impact his predraft workouts.

"For a young man, OG has a very strong faith and a courageous spirit," the statement added. "We are going to do everything as a basketball family to help him recover and rehabilitate from this unfortunate situation."

Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan is also battling an injury. Head coach Tom Crean says it is doubtful Morgan will play this weekend after injuring his right foot in a win over Rutgers last Sunday.

Indiana (13-6, 3-3 in the Big Ten) hosts Michigan State on Saturday.