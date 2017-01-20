North Carolina freshman forward Tony Bradley will return to action Saturday at Boston College after missing the past two games with a concussion, coach Roy Williams said Friday.

Bradley suffered the injury in the first half of the Tar Heels' 93-87 win at Wake Forest on Jan. 11, when his head hit the floor after a collision with Wake's Dinos Mitoglou.

"The first couple of practices, he didn't stay in there," Williams said of Bradley. "He had a headache and the doctors took care of him."

Williams said Wednesday was the first practice Bradley fully participated in without any problems. He also participated in the team's shootaround Thursday.

The 6-foot-11 Bradley averages 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds off the bench for the No. 9 Tar Heels. His return will likely bring an end to the extended use of their four-guard lineups.