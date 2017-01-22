After De'Aaron Fox limped off in the first half, Kentucky was able to rally together and beat South Carolina, but the future could be murky if Fox is out of the lineup going forward. (1:40)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky freshman guard De'Aaron Fox left the game and did not return in the fifth-ranked Wildcats' 85-69 win over No. 24 South Carolina after suffering a right ankle injury in the first half on Saturday.

Fox, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, scored six points before leaving about midway through the half with the injury. He returned to the court on crutches less than two minutes into the second half with his foot in a soft cast as he walked to the bench.

The Wildcats (17-2, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) were already playing without senior reserve guard Mychal Mulder, who had an illness.

South Carolina, meanwhile, began the game without sophomore guard P.J. Dozier, who had back spasms.