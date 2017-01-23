        <
          Weekly awards: Marcus Keen comes up big

          Keene scores 50 points in CMU's win (0:28)

          Marcus Keene, already the nation's leading scoring heading into Saturday, upped his total posting 50 points in Central Michigan's 101-92 win over Miami (OH). (0:28)

          10:00 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK
          Marcus Keene, Central Michigan Chippewas
          He scored 50 points in a win over Miami (Ohio)

          TEAM OF THE WEEK
          Florida State Seminoles
          The Seminoles beat a pair of top 15 teams -- Notre Dame and Louisville.

          COACH OF THE WEEK
          Roy Williams, North Carolina Tar Heels
          He earned his 800th career win when the Tar Heels beat Syracuse.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK
          Oklahoma over West Virginia
          The Sooners handed the Mountaineers their first home loss of the season.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
          Markelle Fultz, Washington Huskies
          He averaged 33.5 PPG in two contests.