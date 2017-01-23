It's time to hand out my weekly awards:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Marcus Keene, Central Michigan Chippewas
He scored 50 points in a win over Miami (Ohio)
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Florida State Seminoles
The Seminoles beat a pair of top 15 teams -- Notre Dame and Louisville.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Roy Williams, North Carolina Tar Heels
He earned his 800th career win when the Tar Heels beat Syracuse.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK
Oklahoma over West Virginia
The Sooners handed the Mountaineers their first home loss of the season.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
Markelle Fultz, Washington Huskies
He averaged 33.5 PPG in two contests.