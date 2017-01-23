Marcus Keene, already the nation's leading scoring heading into Saturday, upped his total posting 50 points in Central Michigan's 101-92 win over Miami (OH). (0:28)

It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Marcus Keene, Central Michigan Chippewas

He scored 50 points in a win over Miami (Ohio)

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles beat a pair of top 15 teams -- Notre Dame and Louisville.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Roy Williams, North Carolina Tar Heels

He earned his 800th career win when the Tar Heels beat Syracuse.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK

Oklahoma over West Virginia

The Sooners handed the Mountaineers their first home loss of the season.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK

Markelle Fultz, Washington Huskies

He averaged 33.5 PPG in two contests.