COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina coach Frank Martin said injured guard PJ Dozier could return for the 23rd-ranked Gamecocks against Auburn on Tuesday night.
Dozier missed South Carolina's 85-69 loss at No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday with back spasms. Martin said Monday that Dozier was past the pain and walking normally. The 6-foot-6 sophomore was expected to participate in practice Monday to get ready for Auburn.
Martin said there was no structural damage and doctors have said they don't expect Dozier's back issues to be a recurring problem.
Dozier is second on the team with 14.6 points per game. He leads the Gamecocks (15-4, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) with 52 assists and 35 steals this season.