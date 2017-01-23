COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina coach Frank Martin said injured guard PJ Dozier could return for the 23rd-ranked Gamecocks against Auburn on Tuesday night.

Dozier missed South Carolina's 85-69 loss at No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday with back spasms. Martin said Monday that Dozier was past the pain and walking normally. The 6-foot-6 sophomore was expected to participate in practice Monday to get ready for Auburn.

PJ Dozier is averaging 14.6 points per game for South Carolina. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Martin said there was no structural damage and doctors have said they don't expect Dozier's back issues to be a recurring problem.

Dozier is second on the team with 14.6 points per game. He leads the Gamecocks (15-4, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) with 52 assists and 35 steals this season.