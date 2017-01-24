Duke sophomore forward Chase Jeter is out for Monday night's game against North Carolina State after having a procedure to treat a herniated disk.

Jeter has appeared in 16 games but did not play in Saturday's 70-58 win over Miami. The 6-foot-10 forward has averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for Duke this season.

Also Monday night, Duke's starting lineup did not feature Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard for the first time this season.

It was the first time since Nov. 20, 2015, against VCU that Allen did not start a game in which he played. Kennard had been the only Duke player to start every game this season.

Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel used the same starting lineup against the Wolfpack that sparked a 22-1 run to start the second half in the Blue Devils' 70-58 win against Miami.

Frank Jackson, Matt Jones, Jayson Tatum, Amile Jefferson and Marques Bolden were the eighth different starting lineup for the Blue Devils this season.