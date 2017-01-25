Louisville guard Tony Hicks will be out for six to eight weeks after breaking a bone in his hand during the 13th-ranked Cardinals' 106-51 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

"Tony was just fitting in at the point position and has made great progress," Louisville coach Rick Pitino said Wednesday. "We will keep him in great condition and hope we make a long run in the tournament so he can play in his first NCAA tournament."

Louisville guard Tony Hicks will be out for six to eight weeks with a broken bone in his hand. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Hicks, a graduate transfer from Penn, had seen increased playing time recently while guard Quentin Snider is sidelined. Hicks scored a season-high 16 points in a loss to Florida State on Saturday and was averaging 4.6 points and 1.1 assists for the season.

In his first start of the season Tuesday, Hicks had 10 points and four assists without a turnover before injuring his hand in the first half fighting for a loose ball. He finished the game with his fingers taped together.

Wednesday morning, doctors diagnosed a spiral fracture of his fourth metacarpal.

It was the second significant backcourt injury Louisville has suffered in the past two weeks. Snider has missed three games with a strained hip flexor and is expected to be out for another week.

Pitino said he would be leaning on guards Ryan McMahon and David Levitch in the absence of Snider and Hicks.

Louisville (17-4, 5-3 ACC) returns to action Sunday with a home game against NC State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.