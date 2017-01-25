Rick Pitino is refuting allegations that he failed to monitor former assistant Andre McGee, as the NCAA has alleged, and the University of Louisville is arguing that it should not be held to the highest threshold of NCAA punishment according to the university's official response to the NCAA.

In the formal documents obtained by ESPN, Pitino's lawyer, Scott Tompsett, stated the coach's case: "The enforcement staff has overreached in this case. Pitino should never have been charged. ... Pitino absolutely did actively look for red flags, but there never were any red flags giving any signs or even a hint of McGee's illicit activities."

Rick Pitino's lawyer says the Louisville coach should never have been charged with failure to monitor. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

In separate documents, the University affirms Tompsett's position, saying it "disagrees with this allegation," as it relates to the Hall of Fame coach.

The NCAA has alleged that from December 2010 through July 2014, McGee, who was a program assistant and later director of basketball operations, arranged and paid for adult entertainment and sex acts at Billy Minardi Hall, a campus dormitory that houses athletes. The NCAA alleges that McGee paid cash for strippers and/or sex acts to entertain at least 14 prospective and/or current student athletes in the men's basketball program.

The recruiting and sex scandal first came to light in October 2015, when Katina Powell, a self-described former escort, detailed the recruiting parties in the book, "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen."

In its notice of allegations, the NCAA alleges that Pitino failed to properly monitor McGee, a Level I penalty. Under current legislation, Pitino could face a multiple-game ban, similar to those received by Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and former SMU coach Larry Brown.

Tompsett contends that not only did Pitino properly monitor his staff, but also that several people interviewed by the enforcement staff said that Pitino did not know or could not know, and that the enforcement staff "has not identified one red flag that put Pitino on notice of McGee's illicit activities.''

The university also argues that the committee on infractions should consider the violations Level I, mitigating, and thus not subject to the more stringent Level I class of punishment.

Though the school called the allegations "appalling," and did not refute that they occurred, the school said that the parties did not greatly assist in the team's recruiting efforts, and that the level of benefit did not equate to a large amount.

Larry Wilder, an attorney for Powell, said Wednesday, "It is ... troublesome that the university appears to refuse to accept that there was a significant breakdown in the leadership in the basketball program."

In Pitino's response to the NCAA, his attorney noted that several Louisville recruits lied to Pitino and NCAA investigators when first asked about their experience in the dorms.

According to Pitino's response, one recruit, when asked about his night spent in the dorm, admitted that he told the Hall of Fame coach he " just chilled with [the other players] and played video games." The recruit said he did not tell Pitino about the strip show because he "felt ... it was something to keep to myself."

In another case, Pitino's response notes, a recruit was interviewed by NCAA investigators for more than an hour. "The young man was asked pointed questions by an experienced NCAA investigator about whether he ever witnessed a strip show in the dorm, and he repeatedly denied ever seeing a strip show. Then, toward the end of the interview, the young man finally admitted that on one occasion, McGee brought women and prospects to his room and that he saw the women 'dancing and doing what strippers do.'"

Pitino's attorney noted, "It strains credulity to allege that any of the young men would have told Pitino about the strip shows if Pitino had only asked some 'pointed questions' or 'solicited honest feedback.'"

Louisville already has self-imposed sanctions, including a postseason ban last year.

McGee did not speak with NCAA investigators.