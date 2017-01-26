Villanova guard Jalen Brunson drives to the basket with 10 seconds remaining but can't make the layup and Marquette shocks the No. 1 Wildcats with fans storming the court in celebration. (0:31)

MILWAUKEE -- The Big East says Marquette will be fined $5,000 after Golden Eagles fans stormed the Bradley Center court following the team's upset of top-ranked Villanova on Tuesday night.

The Big East said Wednesday in a statement that the postgame celebration was a violation of conference policy.

Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl says the fine money will be donated to Camp Hometown Heroes, a charity that allows children who have lost a parent, sibling or other loved one who served in the military to attend free summer camp. Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski has worked with the charity.

Scholl says the school appreciates the passion that fans showed after the 74-72 victory. It was the first time Marquette had beaten a No. 1-ranked team in the regular season.