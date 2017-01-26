Kansas coach Bill Self said Thursday that a police investigation of an alleged sexual attack at a dorm where some of his players live has become a distraction for the second-ranked Jayhawks ahead of their weekend showdown against Kentucky.

Self also said the investigation has given him no reason yet to discipline any of his players. Kansas visits the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Saturday (ESPN, 6:15 p.m. ET).

"It's certainly been a distraction in the last 24 hours and I'm sure it will continue to be that way until more information is given to us," Self told ESPN's Andy Katz on the "Katz Korner" podcast, adding that players were interviewed a while ago.

"I've been given zero information that would warrant us doing anything at this point in time, to suspend or whatnot," he said. "We'll have to wait and see how it plays out [with authorities]."

No charges have been filed, and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

Self, whose Jayhawks (18-2) lost at No. 18 West Virginia on Tuesday night, said he wasn't sure how his team will play against Kentucky.

"It's going to be a situation [in which] guys are going to have to use the basketball court as a way to kind of bond together rather than to be talked about off it," he said.