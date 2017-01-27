Just days before his team's primetime road matchup against Kentucky in Saturday's SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, the school announced Thursday night.

But the suspension is not tied to the ongoing investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred last month at a dorm occupied by both Kansas players and non-athletes.

Editor's Picks Self: Kansas distracted by police investigation Kansas coach Bill Self told ESPN a police investigation of an alleged sexual attack at a dorm where some of his players live has become a distraction to his team's preparations for Kentucky.

"Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules," Bill Self said in the school's news release. "This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th."

Multiple players have been interviewed by police as part of the investigation into the alleged sexual assault. No charges have been filed in the case.

On Thursday, Self told ESPN's Andy Katz that the investigation was a "distraction," but added authorities had not given him any reason to discipline players.

This is the second time Bragg has been suspended in two months. The sophomore was reinstated to the team last month, however, after he was initially suspended following an arrest and charge for battery of a female acquaintance. But the charges were eventually dropped after police reviewed surveillance video.

Bragg is averaging 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season.