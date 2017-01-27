Charles Shackleford, who starred at NC State and played for four teams over six NBA seasons, was found dead Friday in Kinston, North Carolina, police confirmed.

Kinston Police said they are still investigating the death of the 50-year-old Shackleford, who played for the Wolfpack from 1985-88. No cause of death has been given.

Shackleford played two seasons for the New Jersey Nets after being drafted in 1988. After a season in Europe, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1991 to 1993. After returning to Europe for a season, he played 21 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1994-95 season.

After bouncing around Europe for a few different teams and playing in the CBA, Shackleford returned to the NBA during the 1998-99 season and played 32 games for the Charlotte Hornets.