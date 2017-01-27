North Carolina junior guard Theo Pinson will not play in Saturday's game at Miami after rolling his right ankle in the first half of Thursday's 91-72 win over Virginia Tech. The university announced he would continue to be evaluated and there is no timetable on his return.

A broken fifth metatarsal bone in that same foot caused Pinson to miss the first 16 games of the season.

Theo Pinson has averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pinson has played in the Tar Heels last six games, bringing versatility to the lineup. His presence allowed Coach Roy Williams the versatility to use a four guard lineup when freshman forward Tony Bradley missed two games with a concussion.

Williams often refers to Pinson as a "stat stuffer" and he has averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. That included a 12-point, 10-rebound performance in the Heels' 96-83 win over Florida State.