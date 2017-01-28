Indiana junior guard James Blackmon Jr., who leads the Hoosiers in scoring, will be out indefinitely with a lower leg injury, coach Tom Crean said Saturday.

"As much as this affects our basketball team -- as with all of the other injuries this year -- it hurts us much more for James," Crean said in a statement. "He has been playing at a very high level and this is unfortunate."

Blackmon, who is fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 17.6 points per game, sustained the injury during the Hoosiers' 90-60 loss to Michigan on Thursday night. The co-Big Ten Player of the Week scored only four points in 33 minutes against the Wolverines.

The Hoosiers (14-7, 4-4 Big Ten) have games at Northwestern on Sunday and against Penn State on Wednesday.

Just last week, Indiana lost forward OG Anunoby for the rest of the season as the sophomore guard will have surgery on his right knee.