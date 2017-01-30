Georgia Tech gets the upset over No. 14 Notre Dame on Josh Okogie's layup at the buzzer for the 62-60 win. (0:43)

It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Donovan Mitchell, Louisville Cardinals

He averaged 28.5 points per game in a pair of wins over Pitt and NC State.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols beat Kentucky and Kansas State.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

He led his team to upsets of Florida State and Notre Dame.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK

Georgetown over Butler

The Hoyas also beat Creighton for a great week.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech

He had 35 points against Florida State and hit the winning layup against Notre Dame.