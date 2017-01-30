        <
          Weekly awards: Yellow Jackets snag pair of upsets

          Georgia Tech stuns Notre Dame at the buzzer (0:43)

          Georgia Tech gets the upset over No. 14 Notre Dame on Josh Okogie's layup at the buzzer for the 62-60 win. (0:43)

          11:11 AM ET
          Dick Vitale
          It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK
          Donovan Mitchell, Louisville Cardinals
          He averaged 28.5 points per game in a pair of wins over Pitt and NC State.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK
          Tennessee Volunteers
          The Vols beat Kentucky and Kansas State.

          COACH OF THE WEEK
          Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
          He led his team to upsets of Florida State and Notre Dame.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK
          Georgetown over Butler
          The Hoyas also beat Creighton for a great week.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
          Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech
          He had 35 points against Florida State and hit the winning layup against Notre Dame.