It's time to hand out my weekly awards:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Donovan Mitchell, Louisville Cardinals
He averaged 28.5 points per game in a pair of wins over Pitt and NC State.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Tennessee Volunteers
The Vols beat Kentucky and Kansas State.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
He led his team to upsets of Florida State and Notre Dame.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK
Georgetown over Butler
The Hoyas also beat Creighton for a great week.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech
He had 35 points against Florida State and hit the winning layup against Notre Dame.