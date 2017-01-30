Brent Musburger's contributions will not be forgotten

Last weekend, I called the Florida-Oklahoma game with Brent Musburger. It was the last time that I had the privilege of working with him.

He announced his retirement, effective following the Georgia-Kentucky game on Tuesday. I am glad I had one last opportunity to share the microphone with him.

It is kind of sad in a way. That's because I know I will never have the chance to do it again. It was always a pleasure to sit next to a legend, an icon in broadcasting.

When calling a game, Musburger had the unique ability to tell a story and paint a picture for the fans. He was as good as anybody behind the microphone.

When he was describing a game, and you were siting there at home, you were wishing that you were there at the event. He made the fans feel that special.

His phrase, "You are looking live", became a staple.

It has been a thrill and a lot of fun to work with him for more than 25 years. We have had our share of great moments, including last year's Kansas-Oklahoma game where Buddy Hield put up 46 points. As the game went into overtime, and another overtime, and one more, we were like little kids, enjoying ourselves. Between us, we have 154 years, baby!

I can't believe he is walking away from broadcasting because I believe he still has something left in his gas tank. I will simply say he will be missed in the broadcasting world.

He made such an impact in the world of sports, starting as a sportswriter before going on local radio and then on television with the NFL Today on CBS. I remember watching him with Phyllis George, Irv Cross and Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder. That show was able to set a pattern that has been utilized all over the nation by so many people with their pregame shows.

Musburger had the ability to connect with his audience. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what he said, people reacted. That is also a unique talent in broadcasting when you easily connect with the fans.

It has been a thrill and honor to sit next to him in the broadcasting booth. I have been in awe of the many times we have worked together. There have been so many stories told during the pregame dinners. There were fun, fun times.

He is a family guy. Brent Musburger is a gentleman and a hall of famer who will never be forgotten.