ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico forward Tim Williams is out indefinitely with a left foot injury.

Lobos coach Craig Neal said on Tuesday that Williams has a stress reaction in his foot and is not sure how long he will be out.

The senior is New Mexico's second-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game on 58 percent shooting and averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Lobos (13-9, 6-4) are still in contention for the Mountain West Conference regular-season title, just a game and a half behind Nevada. New Mexico plays at UNLV on Wednesday night.