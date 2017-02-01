Iowa senior Peter Jok has no idea where he would be today if he was not welcomed into the United States as a refugee from the Sudan.

And that's why Jok, the Big Ten Conference's leading scorer, said on the ESPN/ABC News podcast Capital Games that he is worried about President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration restrictions from seven Middle Eastern/African countries.

"It was pretty difficult to get here," Jok said Wednesday. "The refugee program brought 1,000 families to this country. I'm very grateful for it. My brother is in the U.S. Army. This is home for me and my family. But the ban makes refugees feel unwelcome, and some can't re-enter the country who live here."

Jok, who is averaging 21.0 points per game, would rather not even think about what might have happened to him had he not fled the war-torn country more than a dozen years ago. After a stop in Uganda, he ended up in Des Moines, Iowa.

"I think about it a lot and pray every night and every day," Jok said. "God has blessed me and my family to come here. ... If it weren't for the refugee program, I wouldn't have had that chance."

President Trump's executive order, issued last Friday, suspends immigration from seven countries, including Sudan, for upwards of 90 days for the purpose of vetting more thoroughly those entering the country.

Jok is a naturalized citizen of the United States but still has relatives in the Sudan. He arrived in the the U.S. with siblings Dau (who played at Penn), Jo Jo and Alek. His father Dat Jok was assassinated in the South Sudan prior to them fleeing.

Peter Jok starred at West Des Moines Valley High before becoming the top scorer for the Hawkeyes and a likely NBA draft pick this June.

"I feel sad for the families that can't see [their loved ones] for a long time, for however long this takes," Jok said. "I have friends that can't come here for basketball, who are Sudanese, even with dual citizenship.

Jok said he and his brother were discussing what the United States has meant to them.

"It's the greatest country in the world, in large part because we are home to those who are oppressed," Jok said. "This is the America I grew up loving and I pray for those suffering around the world. I pray for those who are affected with the ban and I hope our leaders realize that our country, our greatness comes from our ability to stand with others in need."

Jok said he and his siblings came for a better life with the intent on getting an education, not for sports. But once they started playing sports, it had a huge impact on their lives and the opportunity to receive a scholarship changed them forever.

Now a possible NBA career could do even more. Jok said the Des Moines community has been wonderful, always treating them like family.

Jok, who has missed the last two games with a back injury, said he hopes to be back playing this weekend. Iowa (13-10, 5-5 Big Ten) plays Nebraska on Sunday.

He said the response to his Instagram post over the weekend has been tremendously positive.

"Refugees affected by this have been thanking me for speaking up on Instagram," Jok said.

He said he hopes people could talk to a refugee to change their mind if they had a negative opinion.

"See their side of the story, their background," he said. "I just pray things get better.''