LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas coach Bill Self cited his inability to comment on a 2015 University of Kansas investigation that Jayhawks player Lagerald Vick likely hit a female student multiple times, reading from a prepared statement Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Star reported Monday that the KU Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access ruled, based on a preponderance of evidence, that Vick more likely than not committed domestic violence. The office recommended two years of university probation. Vick was not charged with a crime. It is unknown whether Vick was suspended, though he has not missed games and played in Kansas' 73-68 win over No. 2 Baylor Wednesday night.

"I have been told that I can not comment on a university investigation, or whether one is or is not taking place, or has ever taken place," Self said Wednesday. "Due to previous practice by the university and by the athletic department, I would not be giving any details of such investigation.

"What was reported was reported," Self said, after reading the statement. "I haven't been made aware of anything. So that's where that is, and that's the last time, the only thing I will say concerning that, because I've been told that that's all that can be said."

The Star's report followed a week of off-court scrutiny surrounding Kansas. Police are investigating the alleged rape in December of a 16-year-old girl at the dorm players share with KU upperclassmen on campus.

During that investigation, police found two glass devices with residue. On Wednesday, sophomore forward Carlton Bragg was granted diversion of a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains suspended indefinitely from the team.