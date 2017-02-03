Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick is a person of interest in the alleged felony vandalism of a car owned by a woman whom a 2015 University of Kansas investigation found was the likely victim of an assault by Vick, The Kansas City Star has reported, citing multiple sources.

Star freshman guard Josh Jackson, a likely NBA lottery pick if he makes himself eligible for the draft, is also a person of interest in the Lawrence, Kansas, police investigation of the incident outside a bar that dates to the early morning hours of Dec. 9, The Star reported.

A police report classified the case as a felony, according to The Star, with damages listed at $2,991 -- well in excess of the $1,500 threshold.

Several people witnessed the vandalism and have interviewed with police. Investigators also spoke to the owner of the car, the newspaper report said.

Kansas coach Bill Self did not immediately respond to a voice message left inquiring about the case, The Star report said. Other school officials would not comment when reached by The Star, referring the newspaper to the police, according to the report.

Lawrence police told The Star they were not certain when the investigation would be finished.

"If charges are going to be filed, an affidavit for charges will be submitted to the prosecutor's office," Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Thursday, according to the report.

Self, reading from a prepared statement Wednesday night, said he was unable to comment on a 2015 KU investigation that found Vick likely hit a female student multiple times.

The Star reported Monday that the KU Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access ruled, based on a preponderance of evidence, that Vick likely committed domestic violence. The office recommended two years of university probation. Vick was not charged with a crime. It is unknown whether Vick was suspended, though he has not missed games this season and played in Kansas' 73-68 win over No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night.

Beyond the apparent troubles for Vick and now Jackson, police are also investigating the alleged rape in December of a 16-year-old girl at an on-campus dorm that houses Kansas' men's basketball team.

During that investigation, police found two glass devices with residue. On Wednesday, sophomore forward Carlton Bragg was granted diversion of a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains suspended indefinitely from the team.

Information from ESPN's Eamonn Brennan was used in this report.