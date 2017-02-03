CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels have moved their Saturday night game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Greensboro due to a water shortage in Chapel Hill.

The university canceled classes at 1 p.m. Friday after the town of Chapel Hill declared a state of emergency. Students on campus were told not to use water for drinking or for personal use after a water main broke earlier in the day. That was in addition to a treatment plant having to close reportedly due to excessive fluoride in the water.

In an email to The Associated Press, team spokesman Steve Kirschner said the Tar Heels would spend Friday night in Durham, home of the rival Duke Blue Devils.

UNC said all tickets would be honored at the Greensboro Coliseum and parking would cost $10. The game will be televised on ESPNews and broadcast on the radio on the Tar Heel Sports Network.

Saturday's game is the second this season the Tar Heels have had to reschedule. A snow and ice storm a month ago forced their game with rival NC State moved a day and was played Jan. 8. Sean Meyers/Icon SMI

"Those holding lower level seats in the Smith Center will be given access to the lower bowl at the Greensboro Coliseum," the school said in a news release. "Smith Center ticketholders in the upper level will have access to seats in the upper level at the Greensboro Coliseum."

It is the second game this season the Tar Heels have had to reschedule. A snow and ice storm a month ago forced their game with rival NC State to be moved a day and it was played Jan. 8.

The No. 20 Irish last faced the Tar Heels in the Greensboro Coliseum in the 2015 ACC tournament championship game, a game won by Notre Dame 90-82.

Bottled water was being rushed to student dorms and nearby nursing homes Friday. University housing officials said they also were delivering portable toilets to on-campus residence halls.

Area restaurants and schools also were closed.

The Orange Water and Sewer Authority said it would be at least until Saturday night and possibly Sunday before normal water service was restored.

Information from ESPN's C.L. Brown and The Associated Press was used in this report.