        <
        >

          Weekly awards: Jacob Wiley is a scoring machine

          Jacob Wiley put up points in bunches this past week. Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire
          10:00 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK
          Jacob Wiley, Eastern Washington Eagles
          The forward averaged 41.5 PPG, 14.5 RPG and hit 32 of 46 field goal attempts in two wins.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK
          Florida Gators
          The Gators blew out Kentucky.

          COACH OF THE WEEK
          Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Orange
          He earned his 1,000th win on the court, beating Virginia.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK
          Iowa State over Kansas
          The Cyclones ended the Jayhawks' 51-game win streak at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
          T.J. Leaf, UCLA Bruins
          He averaged 26 PPG and 12 RPG hitting 21 of 31 field goal attempts in a pair of wins.