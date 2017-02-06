It's time to hand out my weekly awards:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jacob Wiley, Eastern Washington Eagles
The forward averaged 41.5 PPG, 14.5 RPG and hit 32 of 46 field goal attempts in two wins.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Florida Gators
The Gators blew out Kentucky.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Orange
He earned his 1,000th win on the court, beating Virginia.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK
Iowa State over Kansas
The Cyclones ended the Jayhawks' 51-game win streak at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
T.J. Leaf, UCLA Bruins
He averaged 26 PPG and 12 RPG hitting 21 of 31 field goal attempts in a pair of wins.