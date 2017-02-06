It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jacob Wiley, Eastern Washington Eagles

The forward averaged 41.5 PPG, 14.5 RPG and hit 32 of 46 field goal attempts in two wins.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Florida Gators

The Gators blew out Kentucky.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Orange

He earned his 1,000th win on the court, beating Virginia.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK

Iowa State over Kansas

The Cyclones ended the Jayhawks' 51-game win streak at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK

T.J. Leaf, UCLA Bruins

He averaged 26 PPG and 12 RPG hitting 21 of 31 field goal attempts in a pair of wins.