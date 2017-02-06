Kansas forward Carlton Bragg will be in uniform Monday night for No. 3 Kansas when it visits Kansas State.

"He's suiting up," coach Bill Self texted to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, indicating that Bragg's suspension is over.

Bragg was quickly granted and signed a diversion agreement to settle a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia last week. The agreement says he can't violate any laws during the six-month diversion period. At the end, his charges will be dismissed. If he breaks the agreement, the city will start prosecution for the drug charge.

Five of Bragg's teammates are listed as witnesses in the investigation of an alleged rape in the players' dorm in December. Bragg is listed as a witness in a runaway case in the dorm on the same night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.