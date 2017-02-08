Emotions started running high in the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry when the Spartans' Nick Ward tripped a Wolverines player after the whistle, resulting in a technical foul for Ward. (0:47)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Grayson Allen might have company.

Michigan State's Nick Ward was called for a technical foul for appearing to trip Michigan's Moritz Wagner late in the first half of the rivals' game on Tuesday night.

Ward was walking toward his bench during a timeout when his right foot connected with Wagner's left foot, sending him tumbling to the ground. Officials reviewed the sequence on video monitors during the timeout and decided to call Ward, a freshman forward, for a technical foul with 3:49 left in the first half.

Allen, a preseason All-America, has been called for tripping an opponent three times while playing for Duke. He was suspended for one game and stripped of his team captaincy this season.