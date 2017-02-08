Cal has ended talks with the Kansas Jayhawks about a potential future home-and-home series because of an anti-LGBT law passed in California in 2015, according to a report.

According to the Lawrence World-Journal, the law, which took effect Jan. 1, does not allow public colleges or universities to visit teams in other states that have laws that allow discrimination against the LGBT community. Kansas has a "religious freedom" law that allows student groups to be discriminatory in their membership practices based on those groups' beliefs, the World-Journal reported.

"Cal said they couldn't do it," Kansas athletics spokesman Jim Marchiony told the World-Journal of the proposed series with the Golden Bears.

Kansas isn't the only state affected by the new law. According to multiple reports, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has said that Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee also have laws that are deemed discriminatory and therefore would be on the list of states that teams from public universities or colleges would be prohibited from visiting.