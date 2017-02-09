DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina forward Theo Pinson will be available to play against the rival Duke Blue Devils on Thursday night, a source told ESPN.

The junior has missed the Tar Heels' past three games after suffering an ankle injury against Virginia Tech on Jan. 26.

Pinson missed the first 16 games for No. 8 North Carolina after breaking a bone in his right foot. He returned in early January before the ankle injury sent him back to the sidelines. He's appeared in just six games this season.

A versatile player and scorer, Pinson is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his limited playing time. The Tar Heels also haven't lost with him in the lineup.