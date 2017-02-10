Freshman star Markelle Fultz, projected as a potential top pick in this year's NBA draft, sat out Washington's game at Colorado on Thursday night because of a sore right knee.

It's not clear how or when Fultz got hurt.

He watched his team's shootaround from the bench in sweats, and the Huskies said he wouldn't suit up for the game.

Fultz's 23.2 points per game lead all freshmen, and he's the only player in the NCAA averaging 20 points, six assists and six rebounds. He scored a season-high 37 points in an 85-83 overtime win over Colorado on Jan. 18.

Buffs senior starters Wesley Gordon and Xavier Johnson were held out for a second consecutive game for unspecified violations of team rules.