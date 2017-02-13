The 2017 postseason NIT won't be played in four quarters, but an experimental rule resetting fouls will make it seem that way.

Team fouls will reset to zero at the beginning of each half and with 9:59 to go in each half. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the experiment in response to an increasingly popular sentiment that men's basketball should move to four quarters as a way to reset team fouls.

It was one of several experimental rules approved for the NIT, including resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds when the ball is inbounded in the frontcourt.

By resetting the fouls in 10-minute segments, teams will no longer be awarded 1-and-1 bonus free throws. Instead, when a team commits four fouls -- excluding administrative technical fouls -- on the fifth foul and on every one after that, the opposing team will be rewarded with two free throws until the team-foul total resets at the end of the 10 minutes.

The total team fouls changes to a three-foul limit in the event of overtime, with two free throws award on the fourth every subsequent foul thereafter.

The other major experimental rule is aimed at adding more possessions and more scoring to the game.

The shot clock will stay the same or reset to 20 seconds, whichever is greater, when the defense commits a personal or technical foul and the ball is inbounded in the frontcourt.

The same will occur when the game is stopped for a bleeding player or blood on the uniform.