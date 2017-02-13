LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The man arrested for running on the court and briefly entering Miami's huddle during Saturday's game at No. 4 Louisville must stay away from the KFC Yum! Center and a dancer he allegedly kicked during the incident in which police say he "threatened to kill everyone" there.

With 7:59 remaining in the first half, Randall Bolton, 31, emerged from an aisle and ran onto the court, police said. AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Randall Bolton, 31, was released Monday on those conditions and faces a hearing Tuesday on several misdemeanor charges, including third-degree terroristic threatening. Louisville Metro Police had warned Bolton not to go on the floor before he ran from between sections 101 and 102 and onto the court during a first-half timeout, making contact with the Ladybirds dancer and joining the Hurricanes' huddle.

The arrest report includes Bolton's threat but does not specify when he made it. Bolton's lawyer, Alex Fleming, had no comment when contacted Monday by The Associated Press.