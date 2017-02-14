Virginia Tech's Chris Clarke has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.

Clarke, a sophomore who was averaging 11.4 points and a team-leading 7.3 rebounds, suffered the injury in the second half of the Hokies' double-overtime win over Virginia on Sunday.

Chris Clarke will miss the rest of Virginia Tech's season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

"Our hearts hurt for Chris," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said in a statement. "He has worked really hard to become an outstanding player and an incredibly important teammate to what we are trying to build. I am confident that he will turn this situation into good and return next year an even better player, better student and better person."

Virginia Tech is 17-7 overall and 6-6 in ACC play. The Hokies have six regular-season contests left, beginning Tuesday night at Pittsburgh.