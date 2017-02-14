Kansas' comeback to beat WVU was one for the ages

I have seen many wild finishes over my 38 years of calling basketball games for ESPN.

Monday night's may rank right up there. I was totally stunned by Kansas, The Jayhawks were given up for dead late in the second half against a tough, tenacious West Virginia team. The Mountaineers played brilliantly for more than 36 minutes and led by 14 points late.

Numerous fans decided the game was over and walked out of Allen Fieldhouse. They believed Kansas was losing back-to-back home games for the first time since 1988.

Then came shock city. West Virginia was turning the ball over, and Kansas started to hit trifectas. Suddenly the Jayhawks were back in the ballgame. Coach Bill Self's team lacks depth, and yet it still fought hard to come back.

The last few minutes seemed like an eternity, especially for Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins. What looked like West Virginia's first win in Lawrence instead became a major disappointment.

Kansas showed heart and fight depite foul trouble and very long odds. Frank Mason III and company found a way to get to the winner's circle.

After the loss at home to Iowa State, the Jayhawks' 51-game home win streak was gone. It was time to start a new one, though it was an improbable finish.

Coupled with Baylor's surprising loss at Texas Tech, Kansas moved a step closer to Big 12 title number 13 in a row (won or shared).

The loss could be devastating for West Virginia. We have to see how the Mountaineers respond in the next few games. They will remember a loss that once looked like a convincing win.