VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Villanova will begin a comprehensive $60 million renovation of the Pavilion, with the work beginning in June.

Upon completion the 31-year-old on-campus facility will officially be named the Finneran Pavilion.

There are still several matters yet to be finalized, including season-ticketing options, the final design and the full schedule for the 2017-18 season.

Although the full schedule has yet to be confirmed, the majority of the men's home games will be played in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and the women's home games will be held on campus in the Jake Nevin Field House.