SEATTLE -- Washington star freshman Markelle Fultz will likely be a game-time decision when the Huskies play Thursday night against Arizona State. He sat out the past two games with a sore knee.

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said Wednesday that Fultz is feeling better and has been doing a little more in practice every day this week. But Romar reiterated that Fultz has not been cleared to return to playing.

Fultz is the leading scorer in the Pac-12 at 23.2 points per game. He is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists per game. Fultz sat out Washington's games last week at Colorado and at Utah. The Huskies have lost seven straight.

"Each day is different with it. If he continues to make progress, we're probably more optimistic than pessimistic," Romar said. "He's been running around, shooting, ballhandling a little bit."

Romar said no decision has been made on the status of center Malik Dime, who was suspended indefinitely after slapping a student last week at Colorado. Dime had been sitting out due to a broken finger.

Romar said Dime has been cleared physically to return, but the team is still evaluating his status.

Romar did not say whether Dime would play again this season.

"We're still evaluating everything, completely," Romar said. "We'll see. To be determined."