Miami announced Wednesday it has suspended second-leading scorer Ja'Quan Newton for three games for violating team rules.

Newton, a junior guard from Philadelphia, averages 15.0 points per game and had started every game this season for the Hurricanes. He also leads the team with 3.6 assists per game.

The announcement came minutes before Miami's home game against Georgia Tech. Newton also will miss games against Clemson and at Virginia before being eligible to return to action against Duke on Feb. 25.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga chose to go with a big lineup versus the Yellow Jackets in Newton's absence.

Center Ebuka Izundu made just his fifth start of the season, and forward Anthony Lawrence made his 10th start, joining mainstays Davon Reed, Bruce Brown and Kamari Murphy.