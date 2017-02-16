Kentucky coach John Calipari is expected to be named head coach of the U.S. team for the FIBA Under-19 World Championships, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The tournament that will showcase the world's best players who are 19 and younger will take place July 1-9 in Cairo.

The U.S. team will include rising college sophomores, incoming college freshmen and rising high school seniors. The 2015 roster featured high schoolers Terrance Ferguson, Harry Giles, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum -- all of whom were uncommitted at the time.

Calipari will potentially have the chance to coach high school prospects he is also recruiting.

"It's not as if he needs any help," a source told ESPN. "But this will help him because he will have access to some of the top uncommitted players."

Calipari hasn't been involved with USA Basketball since coaching in the 1995 U.S. Olympic Festival, but sources told ESPN he has expressed interest in recent years. He was the head coach of the Dominican Republic national team in 2011 and 2012. The 2012 team featured Karl-Anthony Towns, who later played for Calipari at Kentucky.

Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, Calipari's biggest rival on the recruiting trail, stepped down as the U.S. men's national team coach after the 2016 Olympics. Krzyzewski led the U.S. to gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, as well as the 2007 FIBA Americas and 2010 World Championships.

Calipari replaces Arizona Wildcats coach Sean Miller, who led the U.S. to a 7-0 record and gold medal at the 2015 Under-19 World Championships in Greece. Providence's Ed Cooley and Dayton's Archie Miller, Sean's brother, were the assistant coaches on that team.