Wisconsin senior guard Bronson Koenig will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his college career Thursday when the Badgers travel to face Michigan (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), a team official said Thursday afternoon.

Koenig has a left leg strain, according to the school. The injury started in his calf and went to his knee and IT band.

Wisconsin hopes Koenig can play Sunday against No. 23 Maryland in Madison.

Koenig is averaging 13.4 points and 2.2 assists per game. He scored only two points and was 1-of-8 from the field in a 66-59 home loss to Northwestern on Sunday night.

He has missed only one other game in his career, a coach's decision when he was a freshman against Florida.

The Badgers plan to give freshman D'Mitrik Trice the start at point guard against the Wolverines. They will likely use Brevin Pritzl and Jordan Hill even more on the perimeter without Koenig.

Wisconsin (21-4, 10-2 Big Ten) plays three of its next four on the road.