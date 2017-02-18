Michigan State guard Eron Harris left Saturday's 80-63 loss to Purdue on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury.

Midway through the second half, Harris drove the baseline, going for a reverse layup, when he landed awkwardly on his right leg. Teammate Nick Ward then fell on top of him.

Harris was on the floor for several minutes while athletic trainers from both teams attended to him. Some Michigan State players reportedly were crying.

The senior is averaging 11 points and three rebounds for the Spartans (16-10, 8-5 Big Ten). Michigan State has been without Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter all season due to knee injuries. Freshman Miles Bridges has returned to form after struggling with a nagging ankle injury.