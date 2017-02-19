Yante Maten exits the game against Kentucky early in the first half with an apparent leg injury. (1:20)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia forward Yante Maten, the Southeastern Conference's third-leading scorer, is doubtful to return to the Bulldogs' Saturday game against No. 13 Kentucky because of a right knee injury.

Maten was hurt as he defended a layup by Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe less than two minutes into the game.

Maten received attention on the court from trainers, who appeared to be examining his right knee. Maten rose to his feet but was unable to put weight on the leg, forcing him to hop off the court with help from the trainers. He was escorted to the locker room.

There was no immediate update from Georgia on the severity of the injury.

Maten, a 6-foot-8 junior, is averaging 19.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.