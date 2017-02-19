Yante Maten exits the game against Kentucky early in the first half with an apparent leg injury. (1:20)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia forward Yante Maten, the Southeastern Conference's third-leading scorer, suffered a sprained right knee during Saturday's 82-77 loss to No. 13 Kentucky and is out indefinitely, Bulldogs coach Mark Fox announced Sunday.

"I am very disappointed for Yante," Fox said. "He loves to play, and it's tough when that is taken away by injury. Fortunately, it appears that surgery is not needed, and he should make a full recovery in time."

Maten was hurt as he defended a layup by Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe less than two minutes into the game.

Maten received attention on the court from trainers. Maten rose to his feet but was unable to put weight on the leg, forcing him to hop off the court with help from the trainers. He was escorted to the locker room.

Later in the first half, Maten returned to Georgia's bench with the knee wrapped. He still was unable to put weight on the right leg and hopped on his left leg to join his teammates during a timeout huddle.

Maten, a 6-foot-8 junior, is averaging 19.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.