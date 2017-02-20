It's time to hand out my weekly awards:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Mike Daum, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
The 6-foot-9 sophomore scored 51 points against Fort Wayne, including seven 3s.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Kansas Jayhawks
The Jayhawks beat West Virginia and Baylor, rallying to win both contests.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Roy Williams, North Carolina Tar Heels
He led the Tar Heels to a par of 24-point wins over NC State and Virginia.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK
Fordham over Rhode Island
The Rams entered 10-15 overall and 4-8 in the Atlantic 10. They held the Rams to 43 points.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
Jayson Tatum, Duke Blue Devils
He averaged 23.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG while shooting 14 of 24 field goals in two wins.