        <
        >

          Weekly awards: Tatum rising for Duke

          Jayson Tatum had a big week as Duke is suddenly one of the hottest teams in the country. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
          Feb 6, 2017
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK
          Mike Daum, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
          The 6-foot-9 sophomore scored 51 points against Fort Wayne, including seven 3s.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK
          Kansas Jayhawks
          The Jayhawks beat West Virginia and Baylor, rallying to win both contests.

          COACH OF THE WEEK
          Roy Williams, North Carolina Tar Heels
          He led the Tar Heels to a par of 24-point wins over NC State and Virginia.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK
          Fordham over Rhode Island
          The Rams entered 10-15 overall and 4-8 in the Atlantic 10. They held the Rams to 43 points.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
          Jayson Tatum, Duke Blue Devils
          He averaged 23.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG while shooting 14 of 24 field goals in two wins.