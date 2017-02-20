It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mike Daum, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The 6-foot-9 sophomore scored 51 points against Fort Wayne, including seven 3s.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks beat West Virginia and Baylor, rallying to win both contests.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Roy Williams, North Carolina Tar Heels

He led the Tar Heels to a par of 24-point wins over NC State and Virginia.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK

Fordham over Rhode Island

The Rams entered 10-15 overall and 4-8 in the Atlantic 10. They held the Rams to 43 points.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK

Jayson Tatum, Duke Blue Devils

He averaged 23.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG while shooting 14 of 24 field goals in two wins.