COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland center Michal Cekovsky will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured left ankle.

The injury occurred Sunday in the latter stages of a 71-60 loss to Wisconsin.

Cekovsky, a 7-foot-1 junior from Slovakia, played in 17 games this season for the 24th-ranked Terrapins. He was averaging 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds coming off the bench.

Cekovsky missed 10 games this season with injuries, none as serious as the one he sustained with four minutes left in Sunday's game.

Coach Mark Turgeon says, "I feel badly for Ceko. "It felt like he was really starting to turn the corner and his best basketball was ahead of him."

Turgeon says he expects Cekovsky to make a "full recovery for next season."