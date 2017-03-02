Valparaiso star Alec Peters has been shut down for the remainder of the season due to a stress fracture in his right foot, a source told ESPN.

The 6-foot-9 senior forward, who averaged 23.0 points and 10.1 rebounds while being named the Horizon League Player of the Year, missed the past two games. He won't play even if the Crusaders win the Horizon League tourney and make it to the NCAA tournament.

Senior forward Alec Peters was averaging 23.0 points and 10.1 rebounds this season for Valparaiso. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

"His long-term future is too important," one source told ESPN.

Peters is considered a likely second-round NBA draft pick, multiple sources told ESPN.

Valparaiso earned the No. 2 seed in the Horizon League tournament.